You could argue, though, that with rookie right tackle Jack Driscoll going down Sunday with an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out of the game, the injured regular the Eagles need back in the lineup more than anyone else would be Lane Johnson. NBC10′s John Clark tweeted that his understanding is that Johnson should give his injured ankle another week of rest before trying to play again. Johnson was in and out of games at San Francisco and Pittsburgh before sitting out against the Ravens.