12. The Eagles appeared to be turning their season around when this quarterback won a big game against a division rival with an overtime touchdown pass. The following week, he was leading them to what was shaping up to be a decisive victory when an injury knocked him out of the game. Nevertheless, his numbers over those two weeks were excellent: a 72.1% completion rate, 531 yards in just a game-and-a-half, and a 109.4 rating.