He’s got to run to be successful, they said; he’d run 18 times against the Saints, all but four of them plays designed to give him an option to run. He ran 11 times Sunday for 63 yards and a touchdown. His two biggest runs: He picked up 17 yards on fourth-and-6 late in the third quarter, then pulled a defender the last 2 yards of his 7-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 26.