ESPN reported at 7:30 a.m. that Wentz would be unwilling to serve as Jalen Hurts’ backup in 2021. Doug Pederson benched Wentz, who has been the league’s worst quarterback, in the third quarter two weeks ago in Green Bay. Pederson then named Hurts the starter for the Saints game last week, which Hurts won. Hurts remains the starter today against the Cardinals, and reports indicate Hurts will start the rest of the season, which indicates the Eagles’ intent to at least hold a competition for the job next year.