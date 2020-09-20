Second-round rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is active as the Eagles prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in the home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.
Hurts was inactive last week, in favor of veteran backup Nate Sudfeld, but he and Sudfeld switched places Sunday. This will fuel speculation that Hurts, a dynamic athlete, could have a package of plays, as the team tries to avoid an 0-2 start.
The Eagles' inactives Sunday included edge rusher Genard Avery, who got a half-sack last week at Washington. Avery cost the team a fourth-round pick last year in a trade with Cleveland. Seventh-round rookie Casey Toohill will take his place.
Other than Sudfeld and Avery, the inactives are WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), RB Jason Huntley, OL Jamon Brown, and OL Sua Opeta.
Corner Trevor Williams, brought up from the practice squad, is active and will wear No. 41.