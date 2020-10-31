JB: On one hand, it’s a good move. I mean, he’s an extremely talented player. The fact that he’s missed some time doesn’t worry me. On the other hand, I do believe chemistry is a huge issue on teams that win. Bringing him into the locker room does create some risk. It’s almost an overloaded position there with guys that want to be on the field and catching balls. It will be a challenge, like it was in Pittsburgh for years, to kind of find a balance between being able to take advantage of his skill set and at the same time try to manage any challenges he brings. Because there’s such strong leadership on that team, I think they can probably handle it.