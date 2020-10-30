2. Jason Peters or Jordan Mailata? Who the Eagles decide will protect Carson Wentz’s blindside, and how that player fares, is one of the biggest story lines heading into the game. Peters returned to practice Wednesday after missing four games with a foot injury and getting replaced by Mailata, who flashed potential right away. Mailata hadn’t played in a meaningful football game until this season and has shown enough to make the case that he could stay at left tackle for the rest of the year. That’s not to say he hasn’t had issues. He had his worst game last week against the Giants and has allowed 15 pressures this season, second most on the team. There’s a chance Peters will be at left tackle and Mailata will fill in on the right side if Lane Johnson can’t play. Johnson was limited in practice Thursday and missed Wednesday’s session. Still, on a team that needs to get younger and healthier by next year, it might make more sense to see what Mailata can do with the game experience at left tackle moving forward.