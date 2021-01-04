Despite all of the no-hat-zone nonsense, the Eagles’ top priority Sunday clearly was to walk away with the sixth pick in the April draft, and they accomplished that, sitting a number of their starters. It will be interesting to see what the league office has to say about Doug Pederson’s decision to sit down Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of a 3-point game and insert Nate Sudfeld. Jim Schwartz’s undermanned defense deserves a ton of credit for the way they played, holding Washington to 248 yards and forcing 2 turnovers.