Carson Wentz spent what might have been his last game as an Eagle pacing the dank, chilly Lincoln Financial Field sideline, peering at a tablet device, watching the rookie quarterback who has usurped him compile a 25.4 passer rating — lower than any Wentz has compiled in 68 career starts.
How did we get here?
The exploration of that topic will consume the rest of the week, with no Eagles playoff game to talk or write about. But it seems safe to say after a 20-14 season-ending loss that gave the NFC East title to a bumbling 7-9 Washington team, the Eagles organization heads into a more uncertain offseason than it has seen since the firing of Chip Kelly five years ago.
This is a bad team that somehow is farther over the 2021 NFL salary cap than any other group, and will absorb the largest dead cap charge in NFL history — $34 million — if it accedes to Wentz’s reported request to be traded, because of his alleged poor relationship with Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman are coming back, it seems, while defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is not. Schwartz’s decimated group played its heart out for him Sunday night, played well enough to win, had the offense been at least competent in the second half. But it wasn’t.
This joyless season ended as it began, with a loss to Washington. The 27-17 setback on Sept. 13 was a shock, especially since the Eagles blew a 17-0 late second-quarter lead. This outcome, nearly four months later, was a tad less surprising. The biggest surprise was the amount of trouble the visitors had putting away the 4-11-1 Eagles, who compiled their worst record since Andy Reid’s farewell 4-12 in 2012.
Sunday night’s nationally televised eyesore was a more-or-less intentional loss, which must have really made the NFL office and the Giants happy — the Giants’ victory over Dallas would have earned them the division title and the trip to the playoffs, had the Eagles won. Which the Eagles had many opportunities to do, while playing much of their practice squad, and giving the final 12 minutes, 55 seconds to third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who played for the first time since Week 17 of the 2018 season.
Could the Eagles really keep Washington from winning the division, without Miles Sanders, Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, Derek Barnett, and several other regulars? With special teams guy and occasional safety Rudy Ford starting at cornerback opposite Darius Slay? With Grayland Arnold as the nickel corner?
If the point of Sunday night for the Eagles was to get a better reading on Jalen Hurts, with Wentz apparently not wanting to go through an offseason retooling and subsequent competition, the lineup they fielded didn’t help them do that. It certainly didn’t help Hurts, who left the game 7-for-20 for 72 yards, an interception, and two rushing touchdowns.
Seeing Eagles fans on social media rooting for their team not to score was entertaining, even if the difference between drafting sixth overall with a loss and drafting ninth with a win wasn’t necessarily earth-shattering.
For a while, playing out this narrative caused them to have to half-heartedly root against Hurts, as he gamely brought the shorthanded home team back from a 10-0 deficit to a 14-10 second-quarter lead. Both touchdowns were scored on 6-yard Hurts runs; his makeshift offensive line, featuring Matt Pryor at left tackle and Brett Toth, in his first NFL start, at right tackle, was a little spotty on the protection, but the rookie wasn’t flustered. The second TD was set up by a franchise-QB-type pass, Hurts stepping up against pressure and firing into a tight window, where J.J. Arcega-Whiteside — yes, really — made the catch for a 30-yard gain to the Washington 6. It was the first catch since Oct. 22 for the 2019 second-round draft pick.
Hurts, who looked a little better than his 5-for-12, one interception, 65-yard first-half passing performance, shook off the loss of first-round rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor to a concussion; Eagles coaches probably would have liked a longer last look at Reagor, who caught the only pass he was thrown, for 15 yards, before going to the medical tent and then to the locker room.
Reagor concluded his 11-game rookie season with 31 catches for 396 yards — just a tad less impressive than the 88 catches for 1,400 yards tallied by Justin Jefferson, the receiver most people thought the Eagles would take 21st overall, who went 22nd to the Vikings.
Hurts had a tremendous chance to put the Eagles ahead late in the third quarter, after a Marcus Epps interception of Alex Smith at the Washington 15. The Eagles ran Boston Scott three times and got a first down at the 5. But after a 1-yard Corey Clement run, Hurts rolled out and threw the ball away. Then he rolled right again and threw wide of Zach Ertz in the end zone. On fourth-and-goal, Hurts scrambled left, had Quez Watkins wide open, and threw the ball well short of his receiver.
That was it for the presumptive future franchise QB.
Sudfeld also got an interception and good field position, courtesy of linebacker T.J. Edwards, as Schwartz pumped his fist on the sideline, but Sudfeld couldn’t field a low snap and gave the ball right back.