For a while, playing out this narrative caused them to have to half-heartedly root against Hurts, as he gamely brought the shorthanded home team back from a 10-0 deficit to a 14-10 second-quarter lead. Both touchdowns were scored on 6-yard Hurts runs; his makeshift offensive line, featuring Matt Pryor at left tackle and Brett Toth, in his first NFL start, at right tackle, was a little spotty on the protection, but the rookie wasn’t flustered. The second TD was set up by a franchise-QB-type pass, Hurts stepping up against pressure and firing into a tight window, where J.J. Arcega-Whiteside — yes, really — made the catch for a 30-yard gain to the Washington 6. It was the first catch since Oct. 22 for the 2019 second-round draft pick.