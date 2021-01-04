Doug Pederson is as amiable as an NFL coach gets. He is regarded as a players’ coach, having that oh-so-important “emotional intelligence” that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was seeking after firing Chip Kelly. He won a Super Bowl. His teams play hard. They don’t give up. They may not be as talented as other teams – this one certainly wasn’t – but they never quit on him. His instinct, whenever he speaks to the media, is to be helpful, to answer each question as fully and honestly as he can. That doesn’t mean his answers are always honest and comprehensive; he has been cryptic and testy frequently this season during his regular Zoom calls with reporters. But it does mean that his first reaction is to be helpful and truthful, and he has to quell that impulse.