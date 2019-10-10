The Eagles’ cornerback crisis could be getting some relief soon, as Jalen Mills becomes eligible to return to practice after starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
After Thursday’s practice, the green-haired defensive back said he feels good and has no physical restrictions in his rehabilitation from a foot injury suffered last season. He said he’s deferring to the team training staff’s judgment, but he feels ready to return.
“It’s really about the doctor and what they say,” Mills said. “They tell me what I can and can’t do. Just sticking to the plan, they’ve been having a great plan for me so far and I feel good now so whatever he says I can and can’t do, I’ll follow.”
Mills, 25, is eligible to return to the 53-man roster and come off the PUP list next week. He was put on the list at the start of training camp.
Mills told the Inquirer last month that he didn’t have a Lisfranc fracture of sprain, disputing a report that emerged over the summer. He said he “just had a bad foot sprain,” and on Thursday, he declined to disclose exactly what the injury he’s dealing with is.
Mills hasn’t been able to practice with the team while recovering on PUP, but he has been doing on-field rehab work during the team’s practices since training camp. He said he has no physical limitations at this point.
“I’m running good, I can’t give you an exact date of when I started running, but start to now, I’m running a lot better,” Mills said. “I don’t have any restrictions."
The Eagles’ cornerback room has gotten significantly rocked by injury for the second season in a row. The team is currently without Mills, Avonte Maddox (head and neck), Ronald Darby (hamstring), and Cre’Von LeBlanc (foot). Sidney Jones is working his way back from a hamstring injury that held him out last week, but was a full participant in practice this week.
“It’s tough not being out there, not being out there to at least play with my guys, it’s always hard,” Mills said.
Doug Pederson might be searching for a punt returner come Sunday.
Eagles running back Corey Clement, filling in for Darren Sproles as he recovers from a quadriceps injury, has missed the last two practices with a bad shoulder.
When asked who will return punts for the Eagles, Pederson suggested the reporter asking the question might need to fill in.
“We’re going to work a couple guys there this week,” Pederson said. He later added he knows who will be back there, but didn’t offer the answer.
Pederson could turn to Nelson Agholor, who has experience returning punts and came in for Clement after Clement bungled a return against the Jets. Or he could use Miles Sanders, who took Clement’s kick return job earlier this season. The Eagles could also make a roster move to add practice squad running back Boston Scott to the 53-man roster in order to fill the potential void.