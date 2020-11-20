--The Eagles’ average drive start in Sunday’s loss to the Giants was their own 16.0-yard line. That’s their worst in a game in Doug Pederson’s five seasons as head coach. The Eagles’ average drive start through nine games is the 26.3-yard line, also the lowest of the Pederson era. Their opponents’ is the 32.3. Their minus-6.0 drive start differential is the worst in five years. Their previous drive-start differentials: minus-0.5 in 2019, plus 0.6 in 2018, plus 1.8 in 2017 and plus 2.6 in 2016. The Eagles have started at their 40-yard line or better this year on just 12 of their 106 possessions.