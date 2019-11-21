Kelce’s 61.9 grade Sunday would have been his worst of the 15 games he finished last season, but it’s only his third-worst grade through 10 games this season. His highest grade this season was 77.8, in a loss at Detroit — a grade that would have been his fourth best in 2018 and his ninth best in 2017. He allowed 11 quarterback pressures (sacks, hits, or hurries) in 2018 and 22 in 2017. He’s already allowed 18 pressures in 2019. That’s a pace for 28.