“I still got juice in the tank,” Peters said. “Whether they sign me back here or not, I’m going to play another year, or two. I want to set the bar for other guys to come, instead of getting pushed out of the game -- if you can still play at an older age -- Tom Brady, I can name some guys -- if you can still go, why not open the door for the guys behind you” by changing perceptions of when careers should end.