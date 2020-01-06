The Eagles’ season came crashing down on the next offensive series, though that wasn’t clear at the time. First down at the home team’s 25 following a field-goal block by Vinny Curry, Wentz couldn’t find a receiver and scrambled away from pressure. He was diving forward, inches from the ground when Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney drove him into the ground, Clowney spearing Wentz’s head with the crown of his helmet and grinding him into the turf with his right shoulder. Wentz’s head bounced off the grass.