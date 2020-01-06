Win a wild card playoff game with a 40-year-old backup quarterback making his postseason debut?
Of course not. The Eagles overcame a lot this season, but when Carson Wentz left Sunday’s 17-9 loss to Seattle with a first-quarter concussion, the ugly graffiti was on the wall, sprayed there by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on just the Eagles’ second series of the day.
Clowney completed his masterpiece on fourth-and-7 from the Seattle 10, sacking backup quarterback Josh McCown to end the Eagles’ last threat, in a game in which they did not manage a touchdown.
The Eagles hung in pretty well with McCown, who hadn’t thrown a pass since the second game of the season, and hadn’t taken the field in a game since Oct. 13 at Minnesota. But Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson escaped to make huge third-down plays over and over. Wilson’s 53-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf – drafted last spring after the Eagles went for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round – gave Seattle a 17-9 third-quarter lead and control of the game.
Really, the omens weren’t good from the beginning. On the Eagles’ second play of the game, Wentz audibled at the line. Apparently, rookie running back Miles Sanders didn’t get the call. Wentz pitched the ball back to Sanders, who obviously wasn’t expecting it. He barely registered the pitch flying past him.
Wentz alertly tracked the ball down and threw it away. But the jittery, “Oops!”-intensive tone was set.
The Eagles’ season came crashing down on the next offensive series, though that wasn’t clear at the time. First down at the home team’s 25 following a field-goal block by Vinny Curry, Wentz couldn’t find a receiver and scrambled away from pressure. He was diving forward, inches from the ground when Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney drove him into the ground, Clowney spearing Wentz’s head with the crown of his helmet and grinding him into the turf with his right shoulder. Wentz’s head bounced off the grass.
He did not leave the game right away, playing five more snaps before the Eagles punted and Wentz came to the sideline, where he entered the blue injury tent.
Seattle drove down the field and kicked a 49-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead, but many Eagles fans were watching Wentz trudge to the locker room, head down. He did not emerge.
On that Seattle drive, as if the Wentz disaster wasn’t enough, Brandon Graham went down with a knee injury. The Eagles’ sack leader, with 8.5, came back in the second half but did not seem to be at full strength.
McCown played an amazing game, considering – at the two-minute warning, he had completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards, and had run five times for 23 yards – but he was not Wentz, or even 2017 Nick Foles.
The Eagles got back Zach Ertz Sunday but were missing Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, their three Week 1 starting wide receivers and corner Ronald Darby. Asking McCown to pull this group into a divisional round matchup next Sunday at Green Bay was just too much.