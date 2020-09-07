But Lurie has more latitude to make them these days, and it’s not just because of the pressure that NFL players and portions of the media and public are applying to the league’s owners to do something to correct America’s inequities. It’s also because, maybe mostly because, Lurie is a more accomplished and more powerful figure — and is perceived to be a more powerful figure — than he once was. And that power and perception really have nothing to do with whether the City of Philadelphia might take up Lurie on his offer to convert Lincoln Financial Field into a polling center on Nov. 3. They have to do with what Lurie did to make the Eagles a more modern and competitive NFL franchise and what they have accomplished on the field since he bought them in 1994. They have to do with the thing that Lurie went so long without mentioning the other day: football. The football is what matters most.