The defense’s inability to produce takeaways has been a problem for the last few years. They finished fourth in takeaways in 2017, when they won the Super Bowl, forcing 31 turnovers. Since then, they haven’t had more than 20 in a season. They finished 22nd in 2018 with 17, 20th in 2019 with 20 and are 24th this year heading into Sunday’s game against Washington.