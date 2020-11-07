I think (Doug) has to be thinking that using him a bit more and putting in more planned plays or even a planned series is something that he has to get ready soon to integrate. But to purely kind of, for a half, because Carson isn’t playing well, just turn the team over to Jalen, you’d have to have seen a lot more to excite them in practice than I get the impression they have so far. That’s not to say he won’t be great. But for most first-year quarterbacks, that would be an awful lot to expect.