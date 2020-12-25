“The CFL is not like the NFL, a fully scheduled day, you’re in the [NFL] building from 7 to 7. The CFL, you’re considered a part-time employee, because of the visas for Americans, so you only work from 9 to 1 every day. It’s kind of your choice if you want to be a pro. You can go there and kind of enjoy your time or you can go there – I was still going into the building at 7 a.m. to get my workouts in – to kind of keep that [NFL] structure for myself. My ultimate goal was to come back and play in the NFL, and ultimately, become a starter.”