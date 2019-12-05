The Miami Dolphins must have been more impressed with the Eagles than Eagles fans were during Sunday’s 37-31 Miami victory. The Dolphins claimed wide receiver Mack Hollins on waivers, and offensive lineman Sua Opeta confirmed Thursday that Miami was the team that wanted to sign him from the Eagles’ practice squad, the move that led to the waiving of Hollins and Opeta’s move this week onto the Birds’ 53-man roster.