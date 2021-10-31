DETROIT — If anyone thinks Lane Johnson was soft to miss three Eagles games as he dealt with his anxiety disorder, his interview with Fox Sports before kickoff in Detroit on Sunday might change your mind.

“A lot of throwing up, every day. I was starting to throw up blood,” Johnson said. “I’d have tremors in my hands.”

Johnson said he was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder in college, but it didn’t seriously debilitate him until he returned from the Eagles’ opener in Atlanta, when, he said, he told his mother that his mind and body didn’t feel “right.”

Two weeks later, after a loss to Dallas, he couldn’t take any more. Johnson said he flew back to his home in Texas, cut off communication with the Eagles, and received treatment.

“It’s a beast. ... It feels like doom. ... The monster kept building and building and building,” Johnson told Fox Sports. “It finally came to a point where I said, ‘I’m not going to take it no more.’”

Johnson returned to Philadelphia two weeks ago, played well in a loss in Las Vegas, and started Sunday’s game in Detroit.

Why did it take Johnson so long to address his issue? After all, Brandon Brooks, the Eagles’ star right guard and Johnson’s best friend on the team, two years ago publicly addressed the anxiety issues that cost him playing time.

“I was ashamed, to be honest,” Johnson said. “In this league, the NFL, where it’s a gladiator-type sport, it’s not often talked about.

“I was living in hell for a long time.”

Didn’t his three Pro Bowls and his Super Bowl ring help?

“That only amplified the situation,” Johnsons said.

That’s because Johnson seeks affirmation. He admitted that, after games, he’d go online and search for his own name, fearing criticism: “I fear judgment.”

Now, he manages those fears, and he’s eager to help anyone else who suffers like him.

“There’s always help,” he said, “right around the corner.”