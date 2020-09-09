Pryor, meanwhile, has had an interesting summer. He was the starting right guard briefly after Brooks went down and before Peters returned from free agency. Then he was the left tackle when Dillard went down and it seemed like Peters wasn’t going to protect Carson Wentz’s blindside without a pay raise. This week, Pryor is the right guard again, which is probably good, because that’s the only position Pryor (6-foot-7, 332) has actually started at in an NFL game. He was at right guard in the playoff loss to Seattle after Brooks suffered a shoulder injury in the regular-season finale.