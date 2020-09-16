Carson Wentz was sacked a career-high eight times in the Washington loss. Some were his fault, some were not. But he has to do a better job of getting rid of the ball. He was under pressure on 40 percent of his dropbacks last week. That was the second-highest percentage in the league in Week 1. The Eagles have to find a way to slow down All-Pro DT Aaron Donald, who had 10 QB pressures vs. the Cowboys. Even with the pressure he faced, Wentz had an outstanding first half, completing 14 of his first 18 passes and throwing two TD passes to help spot the Eagles to a 17-0 lead. But then things went to hell. Even with the return of DeSean Jackson and the additions of rookie WRs Jalen Reagor and John Hightower, the Eagles used 12-personnel 56.7% of the time. TE Dallas Goedert had possibly the best game of his career, catching eight balls for 101 yards and a TD. Wentz hit Goedert and Reagor early with deep balls, but missed his last five 20-plus-yard throws. He targeted Jackson, Reagor and Hightower 15 times Sunday, but they combined for just four catches. Stanley likes to move his defensive backs around and disguise coverages. The speed with which Wentz is able to diagnose those coverages and locate All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey will be as critical with respect to the line’s ability to keep Donald out of his lap.