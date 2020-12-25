“It was upsetting, because I got labeled to have a concussion, in my opinion,” Jackson said. “I think they do a good job with the protocols, and the people watching [remotely], but for me, I got hit, and I have a bum shoulder, so my shoulder’s hurting. They say I laid in the posture [of someone who is concussed]. I’m running off the field, I take a knee because I want to give my guys a minute to rest and for the team to kind of acknowledge what’s going on, and have a chance to substitute. They said that was a knock on me.