After Jason Peters is called for a false start on fourth-and-2, Jake Elliott splits the uprights on a 43-yard field goal to put the Eagles ahead 13-7 in the second quarter. For those keeping track at home, he’s now 16-of-16 on the season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick connects with the dynamic DeVante Parker on a beautiful 43-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-4. PAT is good, and Miami makes it a 10-7 game after the six-play, 84-yard drive. At the end of the first quarter, 43 of the Dolphins’ 80 total yards came on that one play, and Parker had exceeded his previous career high of 744 yards.
Midway through the first quarter, two Eagles’ gains were called back for penalties on the same drive. The first was an 8-yard Jay Ayaji run up the middle that was negated by an Isaac Seumalo holding call, and the second was an 11-yard pass to Nelson Agholor that was called back on an illegal blocking call on Mack Hollins.
Jake Elliott nails a 48-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 10-0 in the first quarter. He is a perfect 15-of-15 on field goal attempts this season.
Well, that was quick. After a turnover on the Dolphins’ first play, it took only three plays for the Eagles to score on a 15-yard pass from Carson Wentz to running back Miles Sanders. Jake Elliott made the extra point, and Philly takes an early 7-0 lead.
On the first play from scrimmage, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass was intercepted by Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, and the Eagles will take over at Miami’s 18-yard line. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was shaken up on the play but walked off under his own power.
Good afternoon, Eagles fans, and thanks for tuning into the live blog on this dreary, post-Thanksgiving Sunday. Feels like an ideal day to hunker down on the couch and watch some football.
As you likely already know, the 5-6 Eagles are down in sunny Florida to take on the lousy 2-9 Dolphins at 1 p.m. It’s a matchup the Eagles, despite all their offensive flaws, should win. While running back Jordan Howard has been ruled out for the third straight game with a shoulder injury, expect to see the return of the right side of the offensive line. Tackle Lane Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and guard Brandon Brooks has battled back from the severe anxiety that sidelined him last week. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz, who hurt his hamstring last week, are also active.
As for the defense ... well, they’ve been carrying the team lately, and the Dolphins’ lackluster offense shouldn’t be too difficult for them to contain.
Read up on the numbers that are going to matter most in this game thanks to a trusty compilation from Paul Domowitch.
Our Eagles’ beat writers make their predictions this week, and all of them are betting on the Eagles to pull out a win over a bad Miami team.
Les Bowen dives into the Eagles’ mighty wide receiver struggles and finds it’s more than just injuries that are hurting this unit.
Les Bowen also has the latest injury update, which includes the healthy scratch of cornerback Sidney Jones.
Columnist Bob Ford writes that a win on Sunday isn’t guaranteed with this Eagles squad.