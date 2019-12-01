As you likely already know, the 5-6 Eagles are down in sunny Florida to take on the lousy 2-9 Dolphins at 1 p.m. It’s a matchup the Eagles, despite all their offensive flaws, should win. While running back Jordan Howard has been ruled out for the third straight game with a shoulder injury, expect to see the return of the right side of the offensive line. Tackle Lane Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and guard Brandon Brooks has battled back from the severe anxiety that sidelined him last week. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz, who hurt his hamstring last week, are also active.