Once they do reconnect, perhaps their friendship will allow Gilmore to get to the bottom of Jeffery’s regression this season. Both of them are 29 years old, presumably at the peak of their careers. Yet while Gilmore, already a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is in the midst of his best season — he has three interceptions, was named the NFL’s defensive player of the month for October, and is a candidate to be the league’s defensive player of the year — Jeffery is in the midst of his worst. He dropped three passes in his previous game, the Eagles’ 22-14 win over the Bears. His yards-per-catch average, 10.4, is the lowest of his eight NFL seasons. And speculation has swirled that he has been anonymously criticizing Carson Wentz to an ESPN reporter.