You’re up, Jalen Hurts.
Doug Pederson tabbed the Eagles rookie QB to start Sunday against the Saints, who field one of the league’s best defenses. Good luck.
Is Pederson setting Hurts up for failure? Can Hurts pull off the upset behind the same spark he ignited last Sunday against the Packers?
Questions extend outside of Hurts, of course. Wentz and Pederson’s futures remain in limbo, while Howie Roseman deserves a good share of the blame for creating the mess the Eagles find themselves in ahead Sunday’s Week 14 matchup.
The Birds’ Eye View crew tackles all of the organization’s issues in question and breaks down the Eagles-Saints matchup on the latest episode.
