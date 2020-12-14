Sanders, who averaged 11.2 carries a game last year, has averaged 13.1 this year, with just one 20-carry game. He had costly fumbles in losses to the Rams and Browns, and had just 46 yards on 16 carries in the Eagles’ previous two losses to the Seahawks and Packers. He’s been a non-factor in the passing game and came into New Orleans game with eight drops, the most by any running back in the league.