But if the protection holds up, Wentz should have opportunities downfield. The Eagles have schemed up open receivers the last few weeks, but drops have hurt them. Jackson should help in that regard. And Travis Fulgham can’t be labeled a fluke. He gives Wentz the kind of receiver he can throw the ball up to with confidence. I think this could be the night the struggling quarterback puts it all together. He has shown enough signs the last month that he’s close to looking like the Wentz we’ve become accustomed to.