A few weeks ago, I would have said facing rookie quarterback Daniel Jones instead of Eli Manning would be a plus for the Eagles, since Jim Schwartz is at his best when he has a chance to harass and flummox a rookie QB. Then the Dwayne Haskins game happened. Maybe the rookie QB has to be willing to play like a rookie QB. That was not the case with Jones last week vs. Washington, when he completed 28 of 42 passes for 352 yards, with five touchdowns and a 132.1 passer rating.