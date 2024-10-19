Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 7

After skating by the 1-5 Cleveland Browns in an underwhelming 20-16 win, the Eagles are headed to MetLife Stadium to take on Saquon Barkley’s former team, the New York Giants. A.J. Brown delivered in a pivotal moment — icing a close game with Cleveland on a 40-yard reception after the two-minute warning. Now, the Eagles have their eyes locked in on Week 7.

The Birds are currently 3-point favorites over the Giants, who find themselves at the bottom of the division and are coming off of a 17-7 loss in which their offense couldn’t get going against the struggling Bengals.

Advertisement

Will Barkley get a win over his former team? Or will the Giants spoil his return to the Meadowlands? Here’s what the local and national media experts are saying …

» READ MORE: Eagles place Jordan Mailata on IR, rule out Dallas Goedert for Sunday’s game vs. Giants

Inquirer beat writers

What do our writers think about the Eagles-Giants matchup? Here’s an excerpt from Jeff McLane’s prediction, which isn’t exactly what Philly fans are hoping to see:

The Eagles, on paper, are better than the Giants, but that and a nickel may get you a bus ride to MetLife Stadium. They have decided advantages at certain spots, especially with Thomas out. But I think the Giants’ pass rush has a greater edge and Hurts has yet to show this season that he can operate when pressured. Maybe the Eagles get their act together and cruise. It’s possible. But I see a low-scoring affair that should tilt the outcome in the Giants’ favor. Prediction: Giants 20, Eagles 18 Jeff McLane

For a look at more of McLane’s prediction and how the other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 7′s rivalry game

National media predictions

Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …

ESPN: Ten out of ESPN’s 11 experts are picking the Birds to win this Sunday. NFL.com: Four of five NFL.com panelists are backing the Eagles to win. Bleacher Report: Seven of Bleacher Report’s eight panelists picked the Eagles over the Giants.

» READ MORE: ‘Football is not linear’: Why Eagles D-lineman Jordan Davis finds Dexter Lawrence’s ascent ‘inspiring’

CBS Sports: Seven of eight panelists for CBS sports are backing the Eagles. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms both picked the Eagles to win. Sports Illustrated: Five of the six Sports Illustrated experts picked the Eagles to pull out a win on the road. Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win over the Giants and improve to 4-2.

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley enters other side of Eagles-Giants rivalry with ‘no hate,’ but a growing impact on his new team

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday …

Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Eagles to grab the win over the Giants. Delaware Online: 10 of the 13 panelists chose the Eagles to win on the road.

The Eagles play in Week 7 against the New York Giants. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from MetLife Stadium.