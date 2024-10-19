Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 7
The Birds are currently 3-point road favorites on Sunday — but not everyone is picking them to win.
After skating by the 1-5 Cleveland Browns in an underwhelming 20-16 win, the Eagles are headed to MetLife Stadium to take on Saquon Barkley’s former team, the New York Giants. A.J. Brown delivered in a pivotal moment — icing a close game with Cleveland on a 40-yard reception after the two-minute warning. Now, the Eagles have their eyes locked in on Week 7.
The Birds are currently 3-point favorites over the Giants, who find themselves at the bottom of the division and are coming off of a 17-7 loss in which their offense couldn’t get going against the struggling Bengals.
Will Barkley get a win over his former team? Or will the Giants spoil his return to the Meadowlands? Here’s what the local and national media experts are saying …
Inquirer beat writers
What do our writers think about the Eagles-Giants matchup? Here’s an excerpt from Jeff McLane’s prediction, which isn’t exactly what Philly fans are hoping to see:
For a look at more of McLane’s prediction and how the other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.
National media predictions
Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …
ESPN: Ten out of ESPN’s 11 experts are picking the Birds to win this Sunday.
NFL.com: Four of five NFL.com panelists are backing the Eagles to win.
Bleacher Report: Seven of Bleacher Report’s eight panelists picked the Eagles over the Giants.
CBS Sports: Seven of eight panelists for CBS sports are backing the Eagles.
Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms both picked the Eagles to win.
Sports Illustrated: Five of the six Sports Illustrated experts picked the Eagles to pull out a win on the road.
Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win over the Giants and improve to 4-2.
Local media predictions
Here’s what local media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday …
Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Eagles to grab the win over the Giants.
Delaware Online: 10 of the 13 panelists chose the Eagles to win on the road.
