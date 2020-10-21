Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he expects right tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver DeSean Jackson to bolster his injury-ravaged lineup Thursday, when the Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field.
Johnson missed parts of the San Francisco and Pittsburgh games with a longstanding ankle problem, then sat out Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, in which his replacement, rookie Jack Driscoll, suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him this week. Had Johnson been unable to play Thursday, the Eagles presumably would have been down to Brett Toth, who made his NFL debut after Driscoll went down, Toth playing 17 offensive snaps.
Pederson said he is confident that Johnson can make it through this game, but given everything that has happened on the O-line, “anything is possible, so don’t quote me on that, right?”
Pederson said wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who hasn’t played since undergoing Lis Franc surgery last December, isn’t quite ready, hasn’t had enough practice time to play this week. Pederson acknowledged last week that at the start of the season, when the team made the decision not to stash Jeffery on the PUP list, which would have required a six-week absence before returning to practice or play, the thinking was that Jeffery would be ready quicker than this.
Pederson wouldn’t say who is going to start at right guard. Against the Ravens, Matt Pryor was on the COVID-19 restricted list, because he had come into contact with someone who tested positive. Veteran Jamon Brown started. There was buzz that Brown could make the job his own if he played well, since Pryor hadn’t done much, but Brown got dominated by veteran pass rusher Calais Campbell. Pryor is eligible to play this week.
The Eagles will be missing their top running back, Miles Sanders (knee), and both dynamic tight ends, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, sidelined with ankle injuries. Pederson said he had no timetable for Goedert, out since Week 3, or rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who suffered a thumb injury the previous week.
Pederson said corner Avonte Maddox (ankle) and linebacker Duke Riley (ribs) will return to action against the Giants.