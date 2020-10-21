Pederson wouldn’t say who is going to start at right guard. Against the Ravens, Matt Pryor was on the COVID-19 restricted list, because he had come into contact with someone who tested positive. Veteran Jamon Brown started. There was buzz that Brown could make the job his own if he played well, since Pryor hadn’t done much, but Brown got dominated by veteran pass rusher Calais Campbell. Pryor is eligible to play this week.