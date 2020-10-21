Overt the last 4 weeks, through toughness and talent, Carson Wentz finally became the team’s unquestioned leader after five years in the league. The Birds opened 0-2-1 mainly because he played so poorly. But since the fourth quarter of Game Three against the Bengals, Wentz has committed just two bad turnovers, interceptions to the 49ers and Steelers. Only one or two of the 14 sacks he’s taken have been his fault. He also has run 20 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and his teammates love that. His passer rating in those last 13 quarters, plus overtime, actually rose, to 78.9, which, while lousy, is about 15 points better than he was. His supporting cast rarely supported him. But then, much of his projected supporting cast needed support themselves in the form of splints and crutches.