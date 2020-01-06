It took four seasons for quarterback Carson Wentz to finally get a postseason start for the Eagles, and only eight plays for that long-awaited opportunity to come to an end.
There was much more to the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the wild-card round, but the concussion that removed Wentz from the game can serve as the fitting coda to the injury-wracked 2019 season.
The job of leading the offense past the Seahawks fell to 40-year-old backup Josh McCown, who, like Wentz, never had appeared in a playoff game despite having played for nine teams during a 17-season career.
McCown had his moments, but not enough, and the defense couldn’t bottle up Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson when it desperately needed to hold down the score.
It was a deflating way for everything to end after the Eagles rallied at the close of the regular season to win four straight games, any one of which would have eliminated them had they lost.
By clinching the NFC East and earning a home game against the wild-card Seahawks, who had to fly cross-country for the matchup, the Eagles put themselves in position to continue the storybook run and build on the legend of their recent postseason history.
Their successes at the end of the 2017 and 2018 seasons were directed by backup Nick Foles, however, and while McCown wasn’t the reason they lost on Sunday, he didn’t change that outcome, either. The team will be questioned for not having a better quarterback playing behind a starter who now has missed time in three straight seasons, but there is plenty of evidence the Eagles had more flaws than just that.
Wentz suffered his head injury on the first play of the Eagles’ second drive on Sunday when he was forced to scramble away from pressure and was sacked for a one-yard loss by Seattle safety Bradley McDougald. Just before Wentz hit the ground, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney landed on him from behind. Clowney’s helmet grazed Wentz’s helmet and the quarterback’s head bounced off the hard ground of Lincoln Financial Field.
Wentz finished the rest of the drive, which ended with a punt after one first down by penalty, but he was immediately taken into the concussion-testing protocol and did not pass the sideline screening. He went to the locker room during Seattle’s ensuing drive and didn’t return. Just after halftime, it was announced Wentz wouldn’t return.
Seattle, meanwhile, took a 10-3 lead just before the half as Wilson moved his team nearly the length of the field with less than three minutes remaining. Wilson kept the drive going with a 3rd-and-10 completion to David Moore that set up the Marshawn Lynch touchdown.
Wilson made a habit of extending drives with third-down conversions throughout the game. He was too elusive to trap behind the line of scrimmage and Seattle got first downs out of four third-down situations with at least 10 yards to go, and also converted on a 2nd-and-18. Wilson deserves most of the credit, but the Eagles’ defense didn’t have its best day in either coverage or tackling.
The final score was the same as when these teams met Nov. 24 during the regular season, but the games were far different. The Eagles committed five turnovers in that previous game and those miscues stunted an offense that was actually moving the ball pretty well. On Sunday, although McCown was able to gain some yardage against a soft, bend-don’t-break Seattle defense, the yield of just three field goals didn’t cut it.
The Eagles did have two good chances in the fourth quarter to tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Those came on consecutive drives, with one fourth-down effort going awry at the Seattle 25-yard line when Miles Sanders couldn’t hold onto a poor McCown pass, and the other crashing to earth on a 4th-and-7 at the 10-yard line when McCown waited too long and was sacked by Clowney.
McCown was limping around himself by then, but the Eagles had no other quarterback option. Third-stringer Nate Sudfeld wasn’t active for the game, and receiver Greg Ward, a converted quarterback, was the emergency fill-in.
As they left the field following the final whistle, it was still remarkable the Eagles had even taken part in the postseason. They finished the season without DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Jordan Howard, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Malik Jackson, Hassan Ridgeway, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Ronald Darby and Daeshon Hall.
And, in the end, as they have done before, they also finished without Carson Wentz.
Four years, eight postseason plays. That doesn’t seem fair, but that is how long it took and how long it lasted. Better luck next time. It almost has to be.