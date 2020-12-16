Eagles offensive lineman Matt Pryor will be back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, replacing injured right tackle Jack Driscoll, who suffered an MCL knee injury against the Saints. It will be the Eagles’ 13th different offensive-line configuration, the most in NFL history in a single season.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday he doesn’t know yet whether Driscoll will need surgery to repair the injury but acknowledged that he’s going to “miss some time.” Given there are only three regular-season games left, Driscoll likely won’t play again this year.
Pryor, who has started seven games this season at both guard and tackle, has struggled. He’s given up four sacks and 23 total quarterback pressures in 342 pass-blocking opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.
On Sunday, he’ll be going up against one of the league’s hottest pass rushers — Arizona linebacker Haason Reddick. The former Temple star has 10 sacks, including five last week in the Cardinals’ win over the Giants.
“He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s agile, he can bend,” Pederson said of Reddick. “Obviously, he had a heck of a game the other day. Pryor’s got to get in here [to NovaCare] and study him. I expect him to be prepared.”
Jordan Mailata will make his ninth start Sunday at left tackle. He’s also had his ups and downs, giving up five sacks and 24 total pressures in 373 pass-blocking opportunities, according to PFF.
Asked Wednesday whether the 6-8, 345-pound former rugby player has played well enough to be the front-runner for the starting left tackle job next season when former first-round pick Andre Dillard returns after missing the entire 2020 season with a bicep injury, Pederson said, “We haven’t really fully seen Dillard at that spot. It’s hard to sit here today and say he’s” going to be the starter next year.
“He’s helping himself, I’ll say that. Jordan has played well enough to maybe compete at that spot. But it’s unfair to sit here and say he’s a full-time starter moving forward without seeing enough of Andre, who obviously we drafted to take that spot.”
Wide receiver Travis Fulgham only played 11 snaps Sunday against the Saints. He didn’t have a catch or a single target.
Fulgham caught 29 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns in his first five games after being promoted from the practice squad earlier this season. In his last five games, he has four catches for 32 yards and no TDs.
“We still game plan for Travis,” Pederson insisted. “I’ll tell you this. Alshon [Jeffery, who had a touchdown catch against the Saints] is getting healthier. He’s getting better. We game plan for him as well.
“There are certain plays, specific plays, that Travis is going to be in on and there are going to be specific plays Alshon is going to be in on. It’s the same thing as Jalen Reagor or [John] Hightower or Quez [Watkins] or somebody like that.
“It’s just a matter of how we as coaches see the game plan going and getting everybody involved.”