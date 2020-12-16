Asked Wednesday whether the 6-8, 345-pound former rugby player has played well enough to be the front-runner for the starting left tackle job next season when former first-round pick Andre Dillard returns after missing the entire 2020 season with a bicep injury, Pederson said, “We haven’t really fully seen Dillard at that spot. It’s hard to sit here today and say he’s” going to be the starter next year.