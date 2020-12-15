For a day or so there, in the immediate wake of Sunday’s 24-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints, it seemed the Eagles might actually start the same offensive line group this week at Arizona, that they would not be sending out their 13th starting combo in 14 games.
Then a league source confirmed an NFL Network report Tuesday that rookie right tackle Jack Driscoll, battling an MCL injury, will not be able to play again this season. So much for continuity.
It seems likely that Matt Pryor will step in for Driscoll, making this week’s line, from left to right, Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Pryor. Kelce is the only member of the group who has started every game.
Right tackle has been a particular problem this season. Lane Johnson started seven games before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery. Pryor has started there once, after starting six times at right guard, and he didn’t do very well. Driscoll, a pleasant fourth-round surprise, started four games there. Mailata has started one.
Last week, Driscoll said he was looking forward to starting the final four games of the season, getting more in sync with his linemates.
“It’s tough when you’re shuffling guys in and out of the lineup, to kind of build that chemistry that makes an O-line great,” he said. “We’re all confident ... we start playing next to each other, kind of build that continuity to be a really good O-line.”
Driscoll played all 69 offensive snaps against New Orleans and compiled a 63.0 overall Pro Football Focus grade, his second-best of the season, in 10 outings. The same was true for his 74.4 pass-blocking grade.
Eagles center Jason Kelce is a finalist for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which honors integrity and respect for the game.
Every team nominated someone for the award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, and a panel of former players chose eight finalists, who will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot. Other than Kelce, the finalists are: Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Colts defensive end Justin Houston, Pats wideout Matthew Slater, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.