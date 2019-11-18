The team, less than two years removed from its only Super Bowl title — won over brilliant Bill Belichick, this very coach, and ageless Tom Brady, this very quarterback — has teetered on the brink of collapse for a full month, but their tale won’t be told until at least another loss or two. The franchise has been toothless since offensive assistants Frank Reich and John DeFilippo took promotions with other teams, and its personnel guru, Joe Douglas, just took twice Roseman’s salary to renovate the Jets, so the future isn’t exactly bright.