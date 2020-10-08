The Eagles hit the road to face the cross-state Steelers, who enter the Week 5 matchup with an unplanned week off after the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak postponed their last game.

Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and EJ Smith provide a position-by-position breakdown — starting with the Eagles' offensive line against the Steelers' defensive line — and predict whether Philadelphia can hand Pittsburgh its first loss of the season.

The Birds' Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.