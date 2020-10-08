James Conner is a 6-foot-1, 233-pound power back who is off to an impressive start. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 6.3 in the Steelers' last two games. Benny Snell (5-10, 224), who rushed for 113 yards vs. the Giants in Week 1, is the same kind of punishing runner as Conner. Conner is seventh in the league in average yards after contact (3.65), with 146 of his 224 rushing yards having come after contact. The Steelers have an experienced offensive line that has three players with at least 75 career starts.