Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he was confident when he decided to go for a 57-yard field goal late in Sunday’s 38-29 loss to the host Pittsburgh Steelers.
At the time, the Eagles were trailing by 31-29 and had a fourth-and-5 from the Pittsburgh 39-yard-line. Jake Elliott missed the 57-yard attempt, and the Steelers put the game away on their next possession on Chase Claypool 's fourth touchdown of the day.
“I felt comfortable where we were on the field obviously," Pederson said. "That was a tough situation to be in fourth-and-long there and well within Jake’s range to kick the field goal.”
Pederson said after a big first game, he was encouraged to see an even better performance from former practice-squad receiver Travis Fulgham, who had 10 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown.
“I do think that he has the skill and ability,, and it is great to see again today,” Pederson said. “It’s just something that we’ve got to sustain it each week. He had the big catch out in San Francisco and then he had some big catches today, and it’s just something we got to continue to build on and get all our skill guys in that position.”
Carson Wentz completed 20 of 35 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating was 75.7. As expected, he faced a heavy pass rush and was sacked five times. He saw some positives.
“I am frustrated with the loss and where we are at right now but encouraged by some of these younger guys stepping up and making plays," Wentz said, “and obviously we’ve been depleted a little bit with injuries up front and receiver and a lot of positions and guys have stepped up and done a great job.”
So even at 1-3-1, Wentz remains confident.
“I am encouraged that we can keep building on this and we’ll find a way to keep turning this thing around,” he said.