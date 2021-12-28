The Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night moved the Eagles one step closer to an unlikely playoff berth.

Thanks to the Saints’ loss, the Eagles now have a 61% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times. The Eagles control their own postseason destiny, and are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs if they win their final two games — this weekend against the Washington Football Team, and at home in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.

On top of that, the Eagles could clinch their first playoff appearance since 2019 this Sunday with a win over Washington and some help.

Here’s what needs to happen for the Eagles to secure a spot in the playoffs in Week 17:

The Eagles need to win against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.

The Minnesota Vikings need to lose against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The New Orleans Saints need to lose at home against the Carolina Panthers at 4:35 p.m. OR the San Francisco 49ers need to win at home against the Houston Texans at 4:05 p.m.

While it’s unlikely everything will fall the Birds way on Sunday, it’s hardly out of the realm of possibility. The Packers are notoriously hard to beat at home during the winter, and the 49ers head into their game against the Texans favored to win by two touchdowns.

The Saints looked terrible Monday night behind struggling rookie quarterback Ian Book, but former Temple head coach Matt Rhule has had his own problems with the Panthers, who haven’t won a game in more than a month.

Eagles could still end up with the top wild card spot in the NFC

While an NFC East title is out of reach, the Eagles still have a chance to end up as the top wild card team in the NFC.

For that to happen, the Eagles would need to win their final two games — this week against Washington, and in Week 18 at home against the Dallas Cowboys. They would also need the Cardinals to lose their final two games — this week against Dallas and in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.

This year, the playoffs have been expanded to three wild card teams for each conference, meaning the Eagles wouldn’t host a game at the Linc if they secure the No. 5 seed. Instead, they would play on the road against the NFC’s No. 4 seed, which is currently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles current projected first-round matchup would be against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Current playoff picture heading into Week 17

Seed Team Record No. 1 Green Bay Packers 12-3 No. 2 Dallas Cowboys 11-4 No. 3 Los Angeles Rams 11-4 No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-4 Wild card Arizona Cardinals 10-5 Wild card San Francisco 49ers 8-7 Wild card Philadelphia Eagles 8-7 In the hunt Minnesota Vikings 7-8 Atlanta Falcons 7-8 New Orleans Saints 7-8 Washington Football Team 6-9

2022 NFL playoffs TV schedule

