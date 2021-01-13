Time’s up on Doug Pederson’s stay in Philly.
The Eagles fired the Super Bowl-winning coach on Monday after a 4-11-1 season defined by dysfunction. By no means does Pederson deserve 100% of the blame for the organization’s regression, aided by Carson Wentz’s poor play and Howie Roseman’s questionable roster.
So why did owner Jeffrey Lurie make him the fall guy?
The Birds’ Eye View breaks down the reasons behind Pederson’s firing and picks up the pieces of an Eagles organization in tatters to forecast whom Jeffrey Lurie will hire as the next head coach and Wentz’s future in Philly.
