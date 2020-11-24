Here, we dispense with the necessary disclaimer. There’s no way to know what the true ramifications of these injuries have been to Wentz and his play. There’s a chance that Wentz is completely healthy, that his head is clear and his back doesn’t bother him and his reconstructed knee doesn’t inhibit his mobility, and that his regression can be explained by one or more of the following factors: that the coaching he’s receiving has been poor, that he doesn’t have good enough skill-position players around him, that the Eagles’ offensive line has been unsettled, that he just forgot how to play quarterback, or that he was never any good to begin with and NICK FOLES FOREVER.