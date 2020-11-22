CLEVELAND -- Is there a more pathetic, bedraggled offense in the NFL than the Eagles’ right now?
Hard to imagine there is, in the wake of Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the host Cleveland Browns, in which the visitors converted their first third-down opportunity of the game, then went 1-for-9 during the part of the game when the outcome was being decided, a weak improvement on last week’s 0-for-9 at the Giants.
This was despite the COVID-19 related absence of Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett, who is the best player on the Browns’ roster.
Carson Wentz completed seven of his first nine passes, for 90 yards, but one of the two throws he didn’t complete was a pick-six. Then he completed three of his next 12, and took a safety.
For much of the day, you could say the Eagles were doing a lot of what they came to the shores of Lake Erie to do, in a cold, miserable rain. They kept the Browns’ impressive running attack at bay well into the fourth quarter. They ran it effectively themselves. But two awful turnovers, a sack for a safety, and defensive breakdowns that seemed timed to occur right after Eagles scores made for a maddening exercise in futility.
It hardly matters, at 3-6-1, even in the NFC East, but injuries continued to pile up. Right tackle Lane Johnson (shoulder) and nickel corner Cre-Von LeBlanc (ankle), left and could not return. Left tackle Jason Peters, center Jason Kelce, defensive end Derek Barnett and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox were in and out.
Right from the start, the game was classic 2020 Eagles; if they had wanted to twist the knife in their fans’ guts, they couldn’t have planned anything better.
On their first drive, they moved the ball methodically from their 25 with nine plays to get to Cleveland’s 5, seven of them runs. Then Miles Sanders went into the middle on first-and-goal, got stood up, and fumbled, with Browns safety Karl Joseph recovering.
This calamity looked even worse as the Browns moved downfield from their 4, eventually netting first-and-goal from the Eagles’ 1 on an Avonte Maddox pass interference penalty, Maddox showing no feel for where the ball was as he careened into the receiver just ahead of its arrival.
Ah, but somehow the Eagles’ defense gained a foothold, helped by a bad Baker Mayfield miss of wide-open tight end Austin Hooper on second down. On fourth down, Kareem Hunt tried the middle and initially was awarded a touchdown before replay showed his forearm was down as he propelled himself the final foot or so to the line.
So did the Eagles’ offense, granted this reprieve, take control of the game? It cruelly gave its fans hope that it was doing so, moving 53 yards to the Cleveland 46, but tight end Richard Rodgers missed his block, Wentz got blasted as he threw, the ball blooped up, linebacker Sione Takitaki caught it, and nobody got close to Takitaki as he redeemed the pick-six.
When the Eagles got the ball to start the second half and went three-and-out, punctuated by an Olivier Vernon sack, it seemed relevant to wonder how much worse all this might look if Garrett were playing.
But the Eagles’ defense again stepped in. Cox stripped Baker Mayfield, Singleton recovered, and on the offense’s first snap, Wentz had plenty of time to throw. This surprising development led to a 19-yard touchdown pass to Rodgers, in the back of the end zone.
So the Eagles were even, 7-7, for just a moment, until the Browns’ next offensive snap, which was a 42-yard completion to KhaDarel Hodge against Jalen Mills, which set up a 46-yard Cody Parkey (yes, him) field goal for a 10-7 Browns lead.
It was 12-7 when Peters, having perhaps the worst game of his life, was swatted aside by Vernon, who sacked Wentz in the end zone. Wentz should have at least tried to throw the ball away.
Early in the fourth quarter, what first was ruled another Wentz interception, in the Browns’ end zone on a triple deflection, became an incomplete pass, setting up a 43-yard Jake Elliott field goal.
Again, calamity quickly ensued. Defensive end Joe Ostman, making his NFL debut, bounced off Nick Chubb’s stiff-arm on a cutback to the middle and the Browns’ powerful runner motored 54 yards, setting up a 5-yard Hunt TD run that gave the home team a 19-12 advantage, with nine minutes, 13 seconds remaining. Hunt hurdled Mills, who had a particularly terrible day.
Later, Wentz extinguished a late drive by overthrowing Alshon Jeffery for a Denzel Ward pick.
He eventually found Dallas Goedert for a meaningless 4-yard touchdown, with 30 seconds remaining.