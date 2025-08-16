Eagles play their second preseason game today. Here’s how to watch and stream.

The Eagles will take on the Cleveland Browns in their second preseason game Saturday afternoon at The Linc, but the question is will fans actually see anything worth tuning in for?

The Birds are coming off two days of joint practices with the Browns this week, arguably their most important of the season. My colleague Jeff McLane wrote Cleveland’s defense left reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts looking “befuddled,” leading to a lot of scrambles and short throws.

For the past few years, coaches and players have praised joint practices as offering a better chance to work on scenarios against opponents. This year, the Eagles are among 29 NFL teams participating in joint practices, up from 23 in 2022, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s a great way to evaluate our players against different players,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters.

So what can Eagles fans expect Saturday? If the first preseason game was any indication, a big dose of Tanner McKee with some Dorian Thompson-Robinson sprinkled in, while a handful of bubble players try to earn their roster spot. Don’t expect many starters to take the field.

Eagles fans will also miss a chance to watch Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was injured during Wednesday’s joint practice and won’t play in today’s game.

Still planning on watching Saturday’s game? Here’s what you need to know.

What time is today’s Eagles preseason game?

The Eagles’ second preseason game, this time against the Browns, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on NBC10.

Back calling Birds preseason games are Scott Graham and Ross Tucker, the former offensive lineman who is also calling NFL games on CBS this season alongside Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.

Regionally, the preseason game will air on a number of local stations, including:

WPMT, Fox43 (Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pa.) WWCP, Fox8 (Johnstown-Altoona-State College-DuBois-Bedford, Pa.) WOLF, Fox56 (Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazleton, Pa.)

Saturday afternoon’s game also will air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where Merrill Reese — the longest-tenured announcer in the NFL — will be joined by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Devan Kaney will report from the sidelines.

Today’s Eagles-Browns preseason game will also air live on the NFL Network, but it will be blacked out in the Philly TV market at 1 p.m. It will re-air on the network Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

Where can I stream today’s Eagles-Browns preseason game?

Tonight’s game will be free to stream on the Eagles app and PhiladelphiaEagles.com if you live in the Philadelphia or Baltimore TV market.

The game will also stream in the Philadelphia market on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC10, including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Most offer a free trial. You can also stream it on the NBC app, but a cable login is required.

You can also stream NBC10 for free using a digital antenna, if you live in and around Philadelphia.

Fans living outside the Philadelphia market can stream the game on NFL+, the league streaming service. It’ll set you back $6.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

The Inquirer’s live Eagles coverage

Staff writers Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Eagles preseason news

Pregame coverage of Eagles-Browns

Prior to tonight’s game, NBC10 will broadcast Eagles Preseason Kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

Eagles Preseason Final, featuring NBC10’s John Clark and Eagles announcer Mike Quick and Ross Tucker, will air following the game, featuring postgame news conferences and player interviews.

In a sign of how unimportant the game is, NBC Sports Philadelphia isn’t scheduled to air any pre- or postgame coverage Saturday.

Eagles preseason schedule