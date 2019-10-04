UPdate: Jack Edelstein, a longtime statistician for the Eagles, recounted the tale of Di and her jacket to the Daily News after Diana’s death in 1997. Edelstein and the princess of Wales met at the 1982 funeral for another commoner turned royal — Princess Grace of Monaco, Grace Kelly. At the reception, Edelstein, friend of the Kelly clan, struck up a conversation with Diana that quickly turned to his profession. She asked about the Eagles’ color scheme, and he said they wore green and silver, which she said were her favorite. After the funeral, the team sent Diana a care package that included the custom-made jacket.