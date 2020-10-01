The Eagles (0-2-1) are starting to show shades of seasons past as injuries have wreaked havoc on the roster through the first three weeks of the NFL season.
But there’s one glaring difference between this season and last: Carson Wentz is not the same quarterback.
How can the Birds bounce back on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (2-1)? Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and EJ Smith break down the Week 4 matchup, starting with the Eagles' wide receiver corps, and predict the outcome of Sunday’s game.
