For the first time since 1999, the Eagles are winless after three games. Now, they’re about to fly across the country to face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who have outscored their last two opponents by 45 points.
Is this the week Carson Wentz snaps out of his slump? Is this the week the Eagles secondary finally gets its first interception of the season?
If the Eagles couldn’t beat Washington or Cincinnati, do they really have any hope of beating the Niners? Let’s break down the game:
Miles Sanders is averaging 5.0 yards per carry (38 carries/190 yards) in two games since returning from his hamstring injury. He faded in the second half of the tie vs. the Bengals. Rushed for 64 yards on eight carries in the first half, including back-to-back 10- and 14-yard runs on the Eagles' first possession. But he had just 31 yards on 10 carries in the second half. Fatigue was the reason given by Doug Pederson earlier this week for Sanders' lackluster second-half performance. Carson Wentz was a major part of the Eagles' rushing attack v. Bengals. He had career highs in rushing yards (65), carries (9) and rushing first downs (6). His diving 7-yard TD run with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent the game into overtime. The first-quarter ankle injury to Dallas Goedert, which could keep him sidelined for a month or longer, is a big blow to the Eagles ground game. He’s one of the league’s top blocking tight ends. Without him Sunday, the Eagles had to drastically cut down their usage of their bread-and-butter 12-personnel grouping. They ran the ball 13 times out of 12-personnel, but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.
The Eagles need to get more from their two backup RBs, Boston Scott and Corey Clement. They have combined for just 86 yards on 25 carries. The Niners are missing their two starting DEs – Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. They’re 16th in the league in run defense (116.7) and opponent rush average (4.4). But 147 of opponents' 350 rushing yards have come from the QB position. The Niners have held opposing RBs to 3.2 yards per carry.
EDGE: Niners
Carson Wentz’s three-game passing numbers are atrocious. He’s last in the league in passing (63.9 rating), last in yards per attempt (5.6), tied for the league lead in interceptions (6) and 29th in completion percentage (59.8). He is missing some key receivers, including both of his deep threats, rookie Jalen Reagor (thumb) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring), and Goedert (ankle), who had 12 catches in the first two games. But even when all were healthy, Wentz still was struggling. Because of injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles have gone to a short passing game, which has allowed defenses to squeeze the field on Wentz. In the last two games, just 20.7% of Wentz’s attempts have been longer than 10 yards. He attempted seven passes of 20-plus yards vs. Washington in Week 1. Since then, he’s thrown just six deep balls. Making matters worse, he’s got zero TDs and three interceptions on attempts of 10 yards or less. In the previous three seasons, he had 42 TDs on attempts of 10 yards or less. The 49ers have suffered injuries on both the front and back end of their defense. Several of their top corners, including Richard Sherman (calf, on IR), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring, inactive last week), Emmanuel Mosely (in concussion protocol) and K’Waun Williams (hip) are banged up. Yet, the Niners have allowed just two TD passes and have the best opponent yards-per-attempt average (5.7) in the league.
EDGE: Niners
The Niners' RBs been hammered by injuries. Their top RB, Raheem Mostert (knee), sat out last week’s game vs. Giants. His status for the Eagles game is up in the air. The Niners also are without Tevin Coleman (also knee), who is on IR. Jerick McKinnon, who didn’t play the last two seasons because of an ACL injury, got most of the RB touches last week, but averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. And now, he’s on the injured list (rib). The Niners had just 91 yards on 31 carries vs. the Giants. Getting the speedy Mostert back would help. He came on strong last year, averaging 6.1 yards per carry in the Niners' final six regular-season games. He’s a burner with sub-4.4 speed. The Eagles' run defense has been solid in two of their first three games. They held the Bengals and Washington to 2.4 yards per carry, held them to two yards or less on 36 of 54 carries in those two games. The Week 2 loss to the Rams was a much different story. Using a lot of misdirection and tempo, the Rams rushed for 191 yards vs. the Eagles and averaged 6.1 yards per carry on first down. They had five runs of 10 yards or more. They’ll probably see some misdirection this week from the Niners, who gave the ball to rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk three times last week, including twice on their first possession. Aiyuk had 31 rushing yards.
EDGE: Eagles
Jimmy Garoppolo was off to an impressive start before spraining his ankle in Week 2 vs. the Jets. He had completed 67.3% of his passes in the first 2 games and was 14-for-16 vs. the Jets before he got hurt. His replacement, Nick Mullens, was 8-for-11 vs. the Jets and 25-for-36 for 343 yards and a touchdown in their Week 3 win over the Giants last week. The Southern Miss product, who was signed by the Niners in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, is an accurate passer with good touch, but average arm strength. The Niners' receiving corps, like the Eagles, is banged up. All-Pro TE George Kittle has missed the last two games with a knee injury. His replacement, Jordan Reed, who had been playing well, also is out with a knee injury. Mullens spread the ball around vs. the Giants, completing passes to 10 different receivers. WR Kendrick Bourne is averaging 16.4 yards per catch. Even with a pass rush that registered eight sacks and 29 pressures last week, the remodeled back end of the Eagles defense has struggled. Bengals rookie Joe Burrow completed 31 of 44 passes for 312 yards and two TDs Sunday. CB Darius Slay has been everything Jim Schwartz had hoped, but the rest of the secondary has not been. Jalen Mills has been inconsistent after moving from corner to safety. Their other starting CB, Avonte Maddox, injured his ankle vs. the Bengals. The Eagles are 25th in opponent passer rating (108.2) and still don’t have an interception this season.
EDGE: Even
Jake Elliott has made 6 of his 7 FG attempts this season, including a 52-yarder last week vs. the Bengals. His only miss was a 53-yarder in Week 1. Thirteen of his 16 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks. Robbie Gould, 37, who is in his fourth season with the Niners, has an 85.7 career accuracy rate, which is the eighth best among active kickers. He’s 6 for 7 this year, including a pair of 52-yarders. His only miss came last week when he was wide right on a 55-yarder vs. the Giants. Eagles P Cam Johnston is second in gross average (51.8) and third in net (45.5). He’s put seven of his 13 punts inside the 20. Niners P Mitch Wishnowsky is ninth in gross (47.1), but only 21st in net average (38.8). He’s punted just eight times in the first three games and has put five of them inside the 20. He also had a punt blocked in the Niners' Week 1 loss to Arizona. With Jalen Reagor sidelined with a thumb injury, Greg Ward has been the Eagles' primary PR. Ward is sure-handed, but has mostly played it safe. Ward has handled 19 punts since being promoted from the practice squad last year. Twelve have been fair catches and seven have been returned. This year, he has three fair catches and three returns (3.3 yards per return). Niners PR Trent Taylor has a 9.0-yard career return average.
EDGE: Niners
Both teams have a lot of key players hurt, but the Niners have done a better job of adjusting to those injuries. And the Niners have been getting solid quarterback play, while Carson Wentz is trying to escape the worst slump of his career.
EDGE: Niners
Prediction: Niners 31, Eagles 20
Eagles D-line v. Niners O-line: The Eagles had eight sacks and 29 total QB pressures vs. the Bengals. They’ll be facing a better O-line this week, but their DTs should be able to collapse the pocket on whomever starts at QB. ADVANTAGE: Eagles
Miles Sanders and Boston Scott v. Niners LBs Kwon Alexander and Dre Greenlaw: With the injuries to Jalen Reagor, DeSean Jackson and Dallas Goedert, the Eagles need to utilize Sanders and Scott more than ever in the passing game. ADVANTAGE: Even
Eagles O-line v. Niners D-line: Two units that have been battered by injuries. Time for Matt Pryor and Nate Herbig to put on their big-boy pants. And if Jason Peters can’t get the job done anymore at LT, then Jeff Stoutland needs to turn to Jordan Mailata or rookie Jack Driscoll. ADVANTAGE: Niners
The turnover battle. The Eagles are dead last in the league in turnover differential (minus-7). Carson Wentz is tied for the league lead in interceptions and the Eagles defense still doesn’t have a pick. And, oh yeah, the Niners have just one giveaway in three games.
Carson’s funk. The Eagles quarterback’s accuracy and decision-making have been consistently bad. Yes, his offensive line is missing three starters. Yes, he’s lost some key pass-catching weapons to injuries. But when he’s had open receivers, he’s missed them. And most of his interceptions have been the result of bad throws, poor reads or forced passes.
Getting pressure. With the exception of Darius Slay, the Eagles' remodeled secondary has been inconsistent. They’re 25th in opponent passer rating and have no interceptions. The Eagles had 29 pressures and eight sacks last week vs. the Bengals. Their front four needs to get that same kind of pressure this week against a better offensive line.