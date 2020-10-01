The Niners' RBs been hammered by injuries. Their top RB, Raheem Mostert (knee), sat out last week’s game vs. Giants. His status for the Eagles game is up in the air. The Niners also are without Tevin Coleman (also knee), who is on IR. Jerick McKinnon, who didn’t play the last two seasons because of an ACL injury, got most of the RB touches last week, but averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. And now, he’s on the injured list (rib). The Niners had just 91 yards on 31 carries vs. the Giants. Getting the speedy Mostert back would help. He came on strong last year, averaging 6.1 yards per carry in the Niners' final six regular-season games. He’s a burner with sub-4.4 speed. The Eagles' run defense has been solid in two of their first three games. They held the Bengals and Washington to 2.4 yards per carry, held them to two yards or less on 36 of 54 carries in those two games. The Week 2 loss to the Rams was a much different story. Using a lot of misdirection and tempo, the Rams rushed for 191 yards vs. the Eagles and averaged 6.1 yards per carry on first down. They had five runs of 10 yards or more. They’ll probably see some misdirection this week from the Niners, who gave the ball to rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk three times last week, including twice on their first possession. Aiyuk had 31 rushing yards.