Doug Pederson said the Eagles are “getting close on a couple of guys” as the injury-ravaged NFC East champions prepare for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.
Pederson said he thought right tackle Lane Johnson (high-ankle sprain, suffered Dec. 9) would “take a few plays” Wednesday. He said tight end Zach Ertz “might be able to give us a little something this morning,” during the walk-through practice. Ertz has cracked ribs but needs to be medically cleared after a kidney laceration suffered on the same play in the Dallas game, Dec. 22. It isn’t clear that will happen soon.
“I’m going to leave that up to the doctors; when they clear him, they clear him. And then we play. Until that time, I don’t know,” Pederson said. “The rest of the guys, we’ve got to see. A little more day-to-day with them, and make sure that they’re closer to 100 percent, obviously, before we stick them out there.”
Pederson said that if Johnson can play this week, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will move inside to right guard, in place of Brandon Brooks, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Less-experienced Matt Pryor will be the right guard if Vaitai is still at right tackle.
Cornerback Jalen Mills and running back Miles Sanders, who have ankle injuries, apparently will not practice or will be limited in Wednesday’s work. Pederson said both are “day-to-day.”