In the booth for Fox will be play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Charles Davis, the voice of Madden, who will be calling his third Eagles game of the season. He also worked two Eagles games last season, including the Birds’ heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs. So Davis has seen his fair share of Carson Wentz, and thinks the quarterback’s struggles are at least partly to blame on the shadow cast by his predecessor — Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.