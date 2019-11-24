Hope you updated your plans, because the Eagles’ Week 12 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday is kicking off a lot earlier than originally scheduled.
Thanks to a disappointing Eagles team and what would have been a stacked 4 p.m. schedule, the NFL flexed out the Birds from their third Sunday Night Football game of the season and into the 1 p.m. time slot on Fox29. (On the bright side, Eagles fans won’t have to run to Twitter to complain about Cris Collinsworth).
Replacing Eagles-Seahawks is a big NFC match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium, which former Deadspin writer Drew Magary appropriately mocked as “The Jeanhole.”
None of that takes away from the importance of Sunday’s game for a reeling Eagles team that lost last week to the Patriots and is struggling to remain in the hunt for an NFC East title with just six games remaining.
Quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off his poorest performance of the season, but he’s had little help from his nearly nonexistent wide receivers — including the oft-maligned Nelson Agholor, of whom Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane wrote: He “hasn’t been good at pretty much anything this season.”
In the booth for Fox will be play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Charles Davis, the voice of Madden, who will be calling his third Eagles game of the season. He also worked two Eagles games last season, including the Birds’ heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs. So Davis has seen his fair share of Carson Wentz, and thinks the quarterback’s struggles are at least partly to blame on the shadow cast by his predecessor — Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.
“He’s going to carry around the fact that he wasn’t the starting quarterback in that Super Bowl run until he makes his own Super Bowl run,’’ Davis told Eagles beat writer Paul Domowitch. “To me, that’s part of the pressing. He wants to prove that he’s that guy. It’s always going to linger there. Because you have all of these people saying, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s great. But Foles won the Super Bowl.’ I don’t care who you are. Being human, that’s going to affect you.”
When: Sunday, Nov. 24
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: WIP-FM (94.1) (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Walt Anderson
Week 12 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (Red is Eagles-Seahawks):
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
Pre-game coverage on Fox begins at 10 a.m. with Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m., featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin. The network’s pre-pre-game show Fox NFL Kickoff will air at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, and Colin Cowherd. Fox NFL Sunday, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson follows at noon.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as other local network pregame shows go, CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall, and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- Jaguars at Titans: 4:05 p.m., CBS (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn)
- Cowboys at Patriots: 4:25, p.m., FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
- Packers at 49ers: 8:20 p.m., NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Sunday, Oct. 6: Eagles 31, Jets 6
Sunday, Oct. 13: Vikings 38, Eagles 20
Sunday, Oct. 20: Cowboys 37, Eagles 10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles 31, Bills 13
Sunday, Nov. 3: Eagles 22, Bears 14
Sunday, Nov. 10: Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots 17, Eagles 10
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX